Juan Martin Del Potro hits a shot against John Isner during their US Open quarterfinal match on Tuesday, Sept. 4, in Flushing Meadows, New York. EFE-EPA/Justin Lane

John Isner serves against Juan Martin del Potro during their US Open quarterfinal match on Tuesday, Sept. 4, in Flushing Meadows, New York. EFE-EPA/PETER FOLEY

Argentina's Juan Martin Del Potro celebrates defeating US player John Isner in their US Open quarterfinal on Tuesday, Sept. 4 , in Flushing Meadows, New York. EFE-EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Argentina's Juan Martin Del Potro is headed to the US Open semifinals for the third time after defeating US player John Isner 6-7 (5), 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-2 here Tuesday in a match that lasted more than 3 1/2 hours.

While both men suffered in the heat - more than 90 F (32 C) - and humidity at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing Meadows, the No. 3 seed coped better than Isner, who was trying to become the first American in 12 years to reach the US Open semis.