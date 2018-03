Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina in action against Dominic Thiem of Austria in the quarter-finals of the ATP Mexican Open tennis tournament in Acapulco, Mexico, on March 1,2018. EPA-EFE/JOSE MENDEZ

Dominic Thiem of Austria in action against Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina in the quarter-finals of the Mexican Open tennis tournament in Acapulco, Mexico, on March 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOSE MENDEZ

Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina celebrates after defeating Dominic Thiem of Austria in the quarter-finals of the ATP Mexican Open tennis tournament on March 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOSE MENDEZ

Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro dominated in the early going and then won a tight second set to defeat Austria's Dominic Thiem 6-2, 7-6 (9-7) and advance to the semi-finals of the Mexican Open.

In a battle of top-10 players late Thursday night in this Pacific resort city, Del Potro's superiority from the baseline was the key as he won a lopsided opening set and jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the second.