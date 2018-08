Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina in action against Marcos Giron of the USA during their second round match of the Tennis Open Los Cabos in Baja California Sur, Mexico, Aug 1, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JORGE REYES

Argentinian Juan Martin del Potro on Wednesday won 7-5, 6-3 against the American Marcos Giron and qualified for the quarterfinals of the Los Cabos Open.

Del Potro, fourth-seeded in the ATP rankings and the favourite to win the championship, was up against Giron, 25, 446th in the world rankings.