Argentina's Juan Martin Del Potro celebrates after defeating Roger Federer of Switzerland in their finals match at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California, on March 18, 2018. EFE/EPA/MIKE NELSON

Roger Federer of Switzerland in action against Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina during their BNP Paribas Open men's final in Indian Wells, California, on March 18, 2018. EFE/EPA/PAUL BUCK

Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina in action against Roger Federer of Switzerland in their finals match the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California, on March 18, 2018. EFE/EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro on Sunday won the ATP Masters 1000 tournament at Indian Wells for the first time, downing Switzerland's Roger Federer 6-4, 6-7(8) and 7-6(2) in two hours and 43 minutes.

Del Potro becomes the first Argentine to win the championship in its history and the first South American since Chile's Marcelo Rios did so in 1998.