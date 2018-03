Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina in action against Kei Nishikori of Japan during their third round match at the Miami Open tennis tournament on Key Biscayne in Miami, Florida on March 25, 2018. EFE/EPA/ERIK S. LESSER

Argentine tennis tornado Juan Martin del Potro on Sunday virtually erased Japan's Kei Nishikori from the map, taking just 72 minutes to smash his rival 6-2, 6-2 and move into the quarterfinals at the Masters 1,000 tourney in Miami.

In the next round of play, Del Potro will face off for the first time on the ATP circuit against Serbia's Filip Krajinovic, the 22nd seed in the Miami Open who eliminated France's Benoit Paire 6-3 and 6-3 to move into the quarterfinals.