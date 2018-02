Thomaz Bellucci of Brazil in action against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland during their first round match of the Swiss Open tennis tournament in Gstaad, Switzerland, Jul. 26, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/PETER SCHNEIDER

Argentine world No. 70 Federico Delbonis defeated Germany's Florian Mayer 7-6 (7-4), 6-4 in the first round of the Argentina Open in Buenos Aires.

Delbonis, who needed an hour and 36 minutes to knock off the German at the Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis Club, will play the winner of Tuesday's match between Portugal's Gastao Elias and Spain's Roberto Carballes Baena, who won the title in Quito.