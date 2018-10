Dele Alli of England reacts during the FIFA World Cup 2018 quarter final soccer match between Sweden and England in Samara, Russia, July 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli has signed a contract extension tying him to the club until 2024, the Premier League side announced Tuesday.

The 22-year-old England international has scored 48 goals in 153 appearances with the Spurs, making his move to North London in 2015 after proving his potential at English club MK Dons, whose promotion to the Championship that year was greatly aided by the young player's prolific goalscoring record.