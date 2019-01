Nacional's Juan Vieyra (L) celebrates after scoring during the Copa Libertadores soccer match between Nacional and Delfin at Defensores del Chaco stadium in Asuncion, Paraguay, 30 January 2019. EPA-EFE/Andres Cristaldo

Nacional's Daniel Fretes (L) vies for the ball with Delfin's Luis Sanchez (R) during their Copa Libertadores soccer match between Nacional and Delfin at Defensores del Chaco stadium in Asuncion, Paraguay, 30 January 2019. EPA-EFE/Andres Cristaldo

Nacional's Tomas Cristaldo (R) vies for the ball with Delfin's Daniel Lopez (L) during their Copa Libertadores soccer match between Nacional and Delfin at Defensores del Chaco stadium in Asuncion, Paraguay, 30 January 2019. EPA-EFE/Andres Cristaldo

The Ecuadorian Delfin SC managed to advance to the second round of the Copa Libertadores on Wednesday, after defeating the Paraguayan Nacional in Asuncion 1-2, eliminating the Paraguayan team from the tournament in which they did not participate since finishing as runner-up in 2014.

Delfin were superior in both matches, winning 3-0 in the first leg.