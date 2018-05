Delfin's Jose Arismendi Peralta (R) vies for the ball against Juan Zuniga Mosquera (L) of Nacional during a Copa Libertadores match between Delfin of Ecuador and Colombian Atletico Nacional, in Manta, Ecuador, 15 May 2018. EPA-EFE/Daniel Chaton

Delfin's Luis Chicaiza Morales (L) celebrates a goal with teammates during a Copa Libertadores match between Delfin of Ecuador and Colombian Atletico Nacional, in Manta, Ecuador, 15 May 2018. EPA-EFE/Daniel Chaton

Delfin's Pedro Perlaza (R) vies for the ball against Rafael Delgado (L) of Nacional during a Copa Libertadores match between Delfin of Ecuador and Atletico Nacional of Colombia in Manta, Ecuador, 15 May 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL CHATON

Delfin's Roberto Luzarraga (R) vies for the ball against Daniel Bocanegra Ortiz (L) of Nacional during a Copa Libertadores match between Delfin of Ecuador and Colombian Atletico Nacional, in Manta, Ecuador, 15 May 2018. EPA-EFE/Daniel Chaton

A 19th-minute goal from Andres Chicaiza Morales gave Delfin a 1-0 win over Copa Libertadores Group B leaders Atletico Nacional on Tuesday and opened the way for both teams to qualify for the next round.

With only one day left before the closing of the group stage, Atletico Nacional from Colombia still leads Group B with 9 points while Ecuador's Delfin has risen from the bottom to second place with 7 points.