Delfin's Jose Arismendi Peralta (R) fights for the ball with Atletico Nacional's Juan Zuñiga Mosquera (L) during the Copa Libertadores match played on May 15, 2018, in Manta, Ecuador. EPA-EFE FILE/Daniel Chaton

Delfin edged Guayaquil City 1-0, while Macara pulled off a 1-0 win over Aucas on the road in the 18th week of Ecuadorian league action.

Carlos Garces scored for Delfin on a penalty kick in the 67th minute of Saturday's match.