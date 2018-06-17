Delfin edged Guayaquil City 1-0, while Macara pulled off a 1-0 win over Aucas on the road in the 18th week of Ecuadorian league action.
Carlos Garces scored for Delfin on a penalty kick in the 67th minute of Saturday's match.
Delfin's Jose Arismendi Peralta (R) fights for the ball with Atletico Nacional's Juan Zuñiga Mosquera (L) during the Copa Libertadores match played on May 15, 2018, in Manta, Ecuador. EPA-EFE FILE/Daniel Chaton
Delfin edged Guayaquil City 1-0, while Macara pulled off a 1-0 win over Aucas on the road in the 18th week of Ecuadorian league action.
Carlos Garces scored for Delfin on a penalty kick in the 67th minute of Saturday's match.