File photograph showing Bolivia's Bolivar after a Copa Libertadores match against Ecuador's Delfin in La Paz, Bolivia, May 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/Martin Alipaz

File photograph showing Bolivia's Bolivar central midfielder Leonel Justiniano (d) vying for the ball with Ecuadorian Delfin's Pedro Perlaza during a Copa Libertadores match in La Paz, Bolivia, May 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/Martin Alipaz

File photograph showing Bolivia's Bolivar midfielder Juan Miguel Callejon (d) vying for the ball with Ecuador's Delfin Francisco Mera during a Copa Libertadores match in La Paz, Bolivia, May 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/Martin Alipaz

Delfin rolled to a 3-0 win over El Nacional, moving up in the standings with just one week of play left in the Ecuadorian Serie A.

Former El Nacional striker Henry Patta scored two goals and Andres Chicaiza added the other goal for Delfin in Saturday's match.