Defin's Rodrigo Cabrera (L) vies for the ball with Colo Colo's Esteban Paredes (R) during the Copa Libertadores groups phase match between Chile's Colo Colo and Ecuador's Delfin at the Monumental stadium in Santiago, Chile, Apr. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mario Ruiz

Defin's Luis Congo (L) vies for the ball with Colo Colo's Oscar Opazo (R) during the Copa Libertadores groups phase match between Chile's Colo Colo and Ecuador's Delfin at the Monumental Stadium in Santiago, Chile, Apr. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARIO RUIZ

Defin's players celebrate a goal during the Copa Libertadores groups phase match between Chile's Colo Colo and Ecuador's Delfin at the Monumental Stadium in Santiago, Chile, Apr. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARIO RUIZ

Ecuador's Delfin beat Chile's Colo Colo 2-0 on Thursday in a surprise result in the Copa Libertadores, leaving the home team propping up Group B.

Uruguayan Fernando Arismendi scored for Delfin in the second half, while Colo Colo's Carlos Carmona scored an own-goal in the dying minutes to help Delfin move to the second place with four points, behind group leaders Atletico Nacional of Colombia.