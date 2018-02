The president of Atletico Nacional, Juan David Perez (R), with Reinaldo Lenis, during his introduction as a new player, Guarne, Colombia, Feb. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/Luis Eduardo Noriega A

The president of Atletico Nacional, Juan David Perez (L), with Rafael Marcelo Delgado, during his introduction as a new player, Guarne, Colombia, Feb. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/Luis Eduardo Noriega A

Reinaldo Lenis (L) and Rafael Marcelo Delgado during their introduction as Atletico Nacional's newest players, Guarne, Colombia, Feb. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/Luis Eduardo Noriega A

Atletico Nacional introduced here Tuesday its latest acquisitions: Argentine Rafael Marcelo Delgado and Colombian Reinaldo Lenis.

"We have great aspirations," club CEO Victor Marulanda said. "We want to return to the Club World Cup and we call upon the players to help us continue to be a commanding team in Colombian soccer."