Team Sky rider Geraint Thomas of Britain celebrates on the podium retaining the overall leader's yellow jersey following the 18th stage of the 105th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 171 km between Trie-sur-Baise and Pau, France, July 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

The pack of riders in action during the 18th stage of the 105th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 171 km between Trie-sur-Baise and Pau, France, July 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Groupama FDJ team rider Arnaud Demare of France celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the 18th stage of the 105th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 171 km between Trie-sur-Baise and Pau, France, July 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

French cyclist Arnaud Demare (Groupama-FDJ) on Thursday clinched the 18th stage of the Tour de France road cycling race between the township of Trie-Sur-Baise and the Pyrenees mountainside town of Pau, while Geraint Thomas of the United Kingdom (Sky) maintained the overall lead.

Demare was the first to traverse the 171-kilometer (106-mile) stage with a time of three hours, 46 minutes and 50 seconds, ahead of his countryman Christophe Laporte (Cofidis) and Norwegian rider Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates).