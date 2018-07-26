French cyclist Arnaud Demare (Groupama-FDJ) on Thursday clinched the 18th stage of the Tour de France road cycling race between the township of Trie-Sur-Baise and the Pyrenees mountainside town of Pau, while Geraint Thomas of the United Kingdom (Sky) maintained the overall lead.
Demare was the first to traverse the 171-kilometer (106-mile) stage with a time of three hours, 46 minutes and 50 seconds, ahead of his countryman Christophe Laporte (Cofidis) and Norwegian rider Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates).