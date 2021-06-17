Christian Eriksen (L) of Denmark in action against Paulus Arajuuri (R) of Finland during the UEFA EURO 2020 group B preliminary round soccer match between Denmark and Finland in Copenhagen, Denmark, 12 June 2021. EFE/EPA/Friedemann Vogel

Finnish players Joel Pohjanpalo (L), wearing a shirt dedicated to Danish soccer player Christian Eriksen, and Teemu Pukki (R) warm up for the UEFA EURO 2020 group B preliminary round soccer match between Finland and Russia in St.Petersburg, Russia, 16 June 2021. EFE/EPA/Anton Vaganov / POOL

Christian Eriksen is to be fitted with a defibrillator implant as a preventative measure against possible future episodes of sudden cardiac arrest, such as the one he suffered during Denmark’s opening game against Finland in the Euro 2020.