FC Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele in action during a Spanish LaLiga soccer match between Athletic Bilbao and FC Barcelona at the San Mames stadium in Bilbao, Spain, Aug. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/MIGUEL TONA

Barcelona on Tuesday continued its preparations for the upcoming La Liga match against Real Betis struggling with injury woes in the front line.

Ousmane Dembele was the latest to join the injuries list with a left hamstring strain that will keep him on the sideline for five weeks.