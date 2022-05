Celta Vigo defender Joseph Aidoo (left) is defended by FC Barcelona's Ansu Fati during a late-season LaLiga match at Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain, on 10 May 2022. Barcelona won 3-1 to solidify their hold on second place. EFE/Enric Fontcuberta

FC Barcelona took another step toward locking up a second-place finish in LaLiga with a 3-1 victory here Tuesday over Celta Vigo, a match in which Ousmane Dembele was most responsible for orchestrating the Catalans' attack.

The result on the field, however, was overshadowed by concern for the health of Barça center back Ronald Araujo, who suffered a concussion and had to be rushed to the hospital by ambulance after a scary collision of heads with teammate Gavi.