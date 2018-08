Ousmane Dembele (C) of France in action against Uruguayan players Jose Gimenez (L) and Lucas Torreira (R) during the FIFA World Cup 2018 quarterfinal soccer match between Uruguay and France in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, on July 06, 2018. EFE-EPA/FILE/VASSIL DONEV

French forward Ousmane Dembele, who was part of the national team that recently won the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, on Saturday re-joined Barcelona's last training session of the week held at its sporting city after cutting his vacation a few days short.

Dembele, who is set to undergo his medical examination on Monday, took to the field alongside Argentine star Lionel Messi, Spain's Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets, as well as the injured Sergi Samper.