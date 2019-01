Norway players celebrate after winning the semifinal match between Germany and Norway at the IHF Men's Handball World Championship in Hamburg, Germany, 25 January 2019. EPA-EFE/FOCKE STRANGMANN

Norway's head coach Christian Berge (L) reacts during the semifinal match between Germany and Norway at the IHF Men's Handball World Championship in Hamburg, Germany, 25 January 2019. EPA-EFE/FOCKE STRANGMANN

Germany's Hendrik Pekeler (white) in action against Norway's Bjarte Myrhol (L) during the semifinal match between Germany and Norway at the IHF Men's Handball World Championship in Hamburg, Germany, 25 January 2019. EPA-EFE/FOCKE STRANGMANN

Denmark's Anders Zachariassen (L) in action against France's Nedim Remili (R) during the semifinal match between Denmark and France at the IHF Men's Handball World Championship in Hamburg, Germany, 25 January 2019. EPA-EFE/FOCKE STRANGMANN

Denmark's goalkeeper Niklas Landin (L) and Rasmus Lauge Schmidt (R) celebrate after winning the semifinal match between Denmark and France at the IHF Men's Handball World Championship in Hamburg, Germany, 25 January 2019. EPA-EFE/FOCKE STRANGMANN

Denmark's Rasmus Lauge Schmidt celebrates during the semifinal match between Denmark and France at the IHF Men's Handball World Championship in Hamburg, Germany, 25 January 2019. EPA-EFE/FOCKE STRANGMANN

The Danish national team, which beat France 38-30 on Friday, and Norway, which beat Germany 25-31 in the second semifinal, will face each other on Sunday (17:30 CET) for the final of the handball World Championships, held in Germany and Denmark, in the Danish city of Herning.

A final in which the Danish, the only team that won all its matches, will try to add their first world title, which has escaped them on three previous occasions, in 1967, 2011 and 2013, when they reached the grand final.