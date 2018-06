Mile Jedinak of Australia in action during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group C preliminary round soccer match between Denmark and Australia in Samara, Russia, 21 June 2018. EPA-EFE/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

Mile Jedinak (L) of Australia scores the 1-1 equalizer from the penalty spot against Denmark's goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel (R) during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group C preliminary round soccer match between Denmark and Australia in Samara, Russia, June 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

Supporters of Denmark celebrate the opening goal during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group C preliminary round soccer match between Denmark and Australia in Samara, Russia, June 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

Yussuf Poulsen (C) of Denmark is tackled during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group C preliminary round soccer match between Denmark and Australia in Samara, Russia, June 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

Trent Sainsbury of Australia and Christian Eriksen (R) of Denmark in action during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group C preliminary round soccer match between Denmark and Australia in Samara, Russia,June 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

Denmark and Australia held each other to a 1-1 draw in a World Cup tie held in the southwestern Russian city of Samara Thursday, a result that further postpones the chances of drawing any foregone conclusions from Group C, one of the tightest standings in this year's competition.

Denmark star player Christian Eriksen linked up well with Nicolai Jorgensen to smash a half-volley past Mat Ryan in the 7th minute, opening up what looked to be a match almost certainly dominated by the Danes.