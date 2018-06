Denmark's coach Age Hareide reacts after the FIFA World Cup 2018 group C preliminary round soccer match between Denmark and France in Moscow, Russia, on June 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL

Denmark coach Age Hareide defended his conservative approach to Tuesday's match against France in Group C of the 2018 World Cup, while hailing Peru as the best team in the foursome.

France and Denmark - in that order - advanced to the round of 16 after their 0-0 draw here.