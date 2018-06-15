Denmark coach Age Hareide said Friday that it was important for the side to beat Peru in the World Cup opener for both teams.
Denmark and Peru, who make up Group C along with France and Australia, will face off Saturday.
Denmark's head coach Age Hareide attends a press conference at Mordovia Arena in Saransk, Russia, June 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT
Demark's head coach Age Hareide leads a training session at Mordovia Arena in Saransk, Russia, June 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER
