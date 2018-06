Denmark's William Kvist (down) gets medical assistance during the FIFA World Cup 2018 Group C preliminary round match between Peru and Denmark in Saransk, Russia, on June 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ERIK S. LESSER

Denmark midfielder William Kvist was forced on Sunday to drop out of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia after breaking two of his ribs and puncturing a lung during his side's 1-0 debut victory over Peru.

The Copenhagen player was injured half an hour into Saturday's match during an interaction with Peru's Jefferson Farfan in the midfield, leaving the field on a stretcher, and was replaced by Lasse Schone.