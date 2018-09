Gareth Bale of Wales reacts during the UEFA Nations League match between Denmark and Wales at Ceres Park and Arena in Aarhus, Denmark, Sept. 09, 2018. EPA-EFE/Bo Amstrup

Gareth Bale (C) of Wales tries to get away from Denmark's Simon Kjaer (L) and Pione Sisto (R) during the UEFA Nations League match between Denmark and Wales at Ceres Park and Arena in Aarhus, Denmark, Sept. 09, 2018. EPA-EFE/Bo Amstrup

Christian Eriksen of Denmark celebrates after scoring the 2-0 lead against Wales during a UEFA Nations League match at Ceres Park and Arena in Aarhus, Denmark, Sept. 09, 2018. EPA-EFE/Bo Amstrup

Denmark's Christian Eriksen celebrates with his teammates after scoring the first goal against Wales in a UEFA Nations League match at Ceres Park and Arena in Aarhus, Denmark, Sept. 09, 2018. EPA-EFE/Bo Amstrup

Tottenham Hotspur's midfielder Christian Eriksen on Sunday scored both goals in Denmark's 2-0 win over visiting Wales in its UEFA Nations League opener.

After its surprising 3-0 away defeat by Slovakia in Wednesday's friendly, Denmark showed its merit against Wales in the newly-created Nations League match held at Ceres Park stadium, in the city of Aarhus.