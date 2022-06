Belgium's Romelu Lukaku (R) in action against Nathan Ake of the Netherlands during the UEFA Nations League match in Brussels on 3 June 2022. EFE/EPA/Stephanie Lecocq

Netherlands striker Memphis Depay (R) takes a shot on the Belgium goal during the UEFA Nations League match in Brussels on 3 June 2022. EFE/EPA/Stephanie Lecocq

Denmark's Andreas Cornelius (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring against France during the UEFA Nations League match in Paris on 3 June 2022. EFE/EPA/Mohammed Badra

France striker Karim Benzema (L) in action against Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel during the UEFA Nations League match in Paris on 3 June 2022. EFE/EPA/Mohammed Badra

Denmark beat defending champions France 2-1 Friday in one of a trio of upsets by the visiting sides in the top tier of the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League.

Memphis Depay had a brace as the Netherlands embarrassed archrivals Belgium 4-1, while Austria surprised 2018 World Cup runners-up Croatia 3-0.