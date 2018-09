Jonathan Castroviejo of Spain in action during the Men's Elite Individual Time Trial at the UCI Road Cycling World Championships, Innsbruck, Austria, Sept. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL KOPATSCH

Second-placed Tom Dumoulin of the Netherlands (L-R), first-placed Rohan Dennis of Australia and third-placed Victor Campenaerts of Belgium pose on the podium of the Men's Elite Individual Time Trial at the UCI Road Cycling World Championships, Innsbruck, Austria, Sept. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL KOPATSCH

Tom Dumoulin of the Netherlands in action during the Men's Elite Individual Time Trial at the UCI Road Cycling World Championships in Innsbruck, Austria, Sept. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Rohan Dennis of Australia in action during the Men's Elite Individual Time Trial at the UCI Road Cycling World Championships, Innsbruck, Austria, Sept. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL KOPATSCH

Rohan Dennis of Australia reacts after crossing the finish line during the Men's Elite Individual Time Trial at the UCI Road Cycling World Championships in Innsbruck, Austria, Sept. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Australian cyclist Rohan Dennis beat defending champion Tom Dumoulin of the Netherlands on Wednesday in the men's elite individual time trial at the 2018 Road Cycling World Championships.

Dennis won gold after completing an impressive race on the 52.1-kilometer (32.5-mile) course here in the western Austrian city of Innsbruck with a time of one hour, three minutes and 2.57 seconds.