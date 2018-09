British rider Simon Yates of Mitchelton Scott team receives the overall leader's red jersey on the podium after the 16th stage of the 2018 La Vuelta cycling tour from Santillana del Mar to Torrelavega, Spain, on Sept. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/MANUEL BRUQUE

Australian rider Rohan Dennis of team BMC celebrates on the podium after winning the 16th stage of the 2018 La Vuelta cycling tour from Santillana del Mar to Torrelavega, Spain, on Sept. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/MANUEL BRUQUE

Australian rider Rohan Dennis of team BMC in action during the 16th stage of the 2018 La Vuelta cycling tour, 32 km against the clock from Santillana del Mar to Torrelavega, Spain, on Sept. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/MANUEL BRUQUE

Australian cyclist Rohan Dennis (BMC) won stage 16 of the Vuelta a España road race on Tuesday, while Britain's Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) kept the overall leader's red jersey.

Dennis clocked the fastest time of 37 minutes and 57 seconds in the 32-kilometer individual time trial stage between Santillana del Mar and Torrelavega.