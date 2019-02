Denver Nuggets player Mason Plumlee (R) tries to block a shot against Dallas Mavericks player Dwight Powell (L) during their NBA basketball game at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, USA, Feb 22, 2019. EFE/EPA/LARRY W. SMITH SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Denver Nuggets player Jamal Murray (L) goes for a loose ball against Dallas Mavericks player Devin Harris (R) during their NBA basketball game at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, USA, Feb 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Denver Nuggets player Nikola Jokic with a double double of 19 points and 13 rebounds led his team to a 114-104 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Friday.

The Nuggets (40-18) recorded their third consecutive win and are placed second in the Western Conference rankings.