Chicago Bulls guard Denzel Valentine (C) shoots between Orlando Magic forward Marreese Speights (L) and Orlando Magic forward Wesley Iwundu (R) in the first half of the NBA basketball game between the Orlando Magic and the Chicago Bulls at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA, Feb 12, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/TANNEN MAURY

Los Angeles Clippers guard Jawun Evans (R) drives in front of Chicago Bulls guard Denzel Valentine (L) in the second half of their NBA game at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA, Mar 13, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/TANNEN MAURY

Chicago Bulls shooting guard Denzel Valentine has been diagnosed with ongoing left-ankle instability, which will require surgery and is set to miss the rest of the season, his team announced on Monday.

After being evaluated by Dr. Bob Anderson, a foot and ankle specialist in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Valentine will undergo a surgical reconstruction next week with an anticipated recovery time of four-to-six months.