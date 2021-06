Austria's David Alaba in action against the Netherlands during the UEFA EURO 2020 Group C match in Amsterdam on Thursday, 17 June 2021. EFE/EPA/Olaf Kraak / POOL (RESTRICTIONS: For editorial news reporting purposes only. Images must appear as still images and must not emulate match action video footage. Photographs published in online publications shall have an interval of at least 20 seconds between the posting.)

Austria's Michael Gregoritsch (R) vies for the ball with Frenkie de Jong of the Netherlands during the UEFA EURO 2020 Group C match in Amsterdam on Thursday, 17 June 2021.

Georginio Wijnaldum (R) of the Netherlands in action against Austria's Martin Hinteregger during the UEFA EURO 2020 Group C match in Amsterdam on Thursday, 17 June 2021.

Denzel Dumfries of the Netherlands celebrates after scoring against Austria during the UEFA EURO 2020 Group C match in Amsterdam on Thursday, 17 June 2021.

Memphis Depay (L) of the Netherlands battles Austria's Xaver Schlager during the UEFA EURO 2020 Group C match in Amsterdam on Thursday, 17 June 2021.

The Netherlands qualified for the Euro 2020 knockout stage with a 2-0 victory Thursday against Austria at Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam.

With 6 points, the Dutch are assured of winning Group C regardless of the outcome of the third and final match of the preliminary stage by virtue of their head-to-head record against both Austria and Ukraine.