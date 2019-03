(L-R) Frenkie de Jong of Holland, Virgil van Dijk of Holland, Memphis Depay of Holland, Georginio Wijnaldum of Holland during the UEFA EURO 2020 qualifier group C qualifying match between The Netherlands and Belarus, in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, Mar. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/MAURICE VAN STEEN

Memphis Depay of Holland during the UEFA EURO 2020 qualifier group C qualifying match between The Netherlands and Belarus, in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, Mar. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/MAURICE VAN STEEN

(L-R) Memphis Depay of Holland, Steven Bergwijn of Holland, Ryan Babel of Holland, Georginio Wijnaldum of Holland during the UEFA EURO 2020 qualifier group C qualifying match between The Netherlands and Belarus, in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, Mar. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/MAURICE VAN STEEN

Memphis Depay was the star for the Netherlands on Thursday as they beat Belarus 4-0 in Rotterdam to kick off their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign with a win.

The Lyon forward scored twice and assisted another two goals as the Dutch continued their improved recent form, having missed out on the last two major international tournaments.