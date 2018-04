Sevilla's Luis Muriel (left) vies for the ball with Deportivo's Luis Carlos Correia during a la Liga match on Tuesday, April 17, in A Coruña, Spain. EFE-EPA/Cabalar

Neither Deportivo nor visiting Sevilla had much to smile about here Tuesday after playing to a 0-0 draw that leaves the hosts mired in the La Liga drop zone and the traveling side in danger of being excluded from Europe.

Though Sevilla coach Vincenzo Montella rested some of his starters with an eye on Saturday's Copa del Rey final against Barcelona, the southern team were clearly going for the win in A Coruña.