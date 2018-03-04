Deportivo La Coruña and Eibar tied 1-1 here Saturday, with the home team failing to climb out of La Liga's relegation zone after missing several clear scoring opportunities in the first half, at the end of which it was left at a disadvantage when keeper Maksym Koval was given a red card.

Depor would have provisionally climbed into 17th place and out of the relegation zone with 11 games remaining by beating the Basque squad at Riazor Stadium, while Eibar with a win would have been equal on points with sixth-placed Villareal but instead dropped to eighth place behind Girona.