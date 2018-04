Athletic Bilbao's Raul Garcia (C) celebrates after scoring a goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Athletic Bilbao and Deportivo La Coruña at San Mames stadium, Bilbao, northern Spain, 14 April 2018. EPA-EFE/Javier Zorrilla

Deportivo La Coruña's Emre Colak (R) and Athletic Bilbao's Benat Etxebarria (L) in action during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Athletic Bilbao and Deportivo La Coruña at San Mames Stadium, in Bilbao, northern Spain, 14 April 2018. EPA-EFE/Javier Zorrilla

Deportivo La Coruña's Borja Valle (C) celebrates after scoring during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Athletic Bilbao and Deportivo La Coruña at San Mames Stadium, in Bilbao, northern Spain, 14 April 2018. EPA-EFE/ Javier Zorrilla

Deportivo La Coruña got a key win in its bid to avoid relegation, topping host Athletic Bilbao 3-2 in Spanish soccer league action Saturday at San Mames.

Depor went ahead 2-0 on two early goals by Adrian Lopez, both on plays that began with crosses off the foot of Lucas Perez.