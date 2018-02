RCD Espanyol's Oscar Duarte (L) and Deportivo's Florin Andone (R) in action during a La Liga match between Deportivo and RCD Espanyol at Riazor stadium in A Coruña, Galicia, Spain, Feb. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/Cabalar

RCD Espanyol's goalkeeper Diego Lopez saves a penalty shot from Deportivo's Lucas Perez (L) during a La Liga match between Deportivo La Coruña and RCD Espanyol at Riazor stadium in A Coruña, Galicia, Spain, Feb. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/CABALAR

Deportivo and Espanyol players observe a minute of silence for late Police man Alonso Garcia, the officer that died on Feb. 22 during riots between soccer clubs Athletic de Bilbao and Spartak Moscow's supporters in Bilbao prior to a La Liga match between Deportivo and RCD Espanyol at Riazor stadium in A Coruña, Galicia, Spain, Feb. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/CABALAR

Deportivo had to settle for a 0-0 draw here Friday against Espanyol in a match that saw the home side hit the post twice and fail to convert on a penalty.

Depor, winless in their last 10 matches, remain in the La Liga drop zone, 10 points from safety after 25 matches.