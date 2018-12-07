An image provided by Telefe Noticias that shows Maxi Mazzaro, a one-time leader of Argentine soccer club Boca Juniors' barra brava (gang of radical supporters), talking to reporters at Buenos Aires' airport on Dec. 7, 2018, after being deported from Spain. EPA-EFE/Courtsey Telefe Noticias/

A one-time leader of Buenos Aires club Boca Juniors' barra brava (gang of radical supporters) said Friday after being deported back to Argentina by Spanish authorities that he had not had any intention of attending the second leg of the Copa Libertadores final pitting Boca against crosstown arch-rival River Plate.

The South American Soccer Confederation (Conmebol) moved the match from River's home ground, El Monumental Stadium, to Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu Stadium after Boca's team bus was attacked by River fans while en route to the second-leg match, originally scheduled for Nov. 24.