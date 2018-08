The president of Chilean soccer club Deportes Temuco, Marcelo Salas (right), takes part on Nov. 27, 2015, in an extraordinary session at the headquarters of the National Professional Soccer Association in Santiago, Chile. EPA-EFE/Sebastián Silva

The president of Deportes Temuco said the Chilean club would fight a ruling that has stripped it of three points it obtained in a recent Copa Sudamericana game.

Marcelo Salas said Tuesday that the club would take the matter to the Switzerland-based Court of Arbitration for Sport if necessary.