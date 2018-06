Deportes Tolima's Sebastian Villa (C) fights for the ball with Atletico Nacional's Vladimir Hernandez (L) during the Colombian league final between Atletico Nacional and Deportes Tolima at Atanasio Girardot Stadium in Medellin, Colombia, on June 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/Luis Eduardo Noriega A.

Deportes Tolima's Carlos Renteria (R) fights for the ball with Atletico Nacional's Gonzalo Castellan (L) during the Colombian league final between Atletico Nacional and Deportes Tolima at Atanasio Girardot Stadium in Medellin, Colombia, on June 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/Luis Eduardo Noriega A.