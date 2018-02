Clarence Seedorf, head coach for Spanish La Liga team Deportivo La Coruña, was on Friday preparing to journey to the stadium where he played out his final minutes as a player for Real Madrid almost 20 years ago.

The Galician team, currently second from bottom in the league, is set to take on 16th place Alavés on Saturday at the Mendizorrotza stadium in what is a key clash for Seedorf's side.