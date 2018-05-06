Celta midfielder Brais Mendez (l.) vies for the ball with Deportivo forward Adrian Lopez on May 5, 2018, during a match at Vigo's Balaidos Municipal Stadium that ended in a 1-1 tie. EFE-EPA/Salvador Sas

Celta midfielder Jozabed Sanchez (r.) protects the ball from Deportivo's Emre Colak on May 5, 2018, during a match at Vigo's Balaidos Municipal Stadium that ended in a 1-1 tie. EFE-EPA/Salvador Sas

Celta midfielder Daniel Wass (l.) vies for the ball with Deportivo's Michael Krohn Dehli, both Danes, on May 5, 2018, at a match at Vigo's Balaidos Municipal Stadium that ended in a 1-1 tie. EFE-EPA/Salvador Sas

Celta lost its slim chances to classify for next season's Europa League after tying Deportivo 1-1 at Balaidos Municipal Stadium in this Galician derby that was short of good soccer and memorable moments, and in which Lucas Perez scored the tying goal for Deportivo at minute 90.

Celta took charge of this Galician derby throughout the first half, with the ball practically always in its possession. And that was enough to get Deportivo upset and off balance, as shown by Maxi Gomez's odd goal early on, a mixture of fatalism and blundering by Deportivo keeper Ruben.