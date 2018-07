Nicolas Benedetti (R) of Deportivo Cali vies for the ball with Alejandro Morales (L) of Bolivar during the Copa Sudamericana soccer match between Deportivo Cali and Bolivar at the Deportivo Cali Stadium, in Cali, Colombia, Jul. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERNESTO GUZMAN

Jhon Mosquera (R) of Deportivo Cali vies for the ball with Felipe Rodriguez of Bolivar during the Copa Sudamericana soccer match between Deportivo Cali and Bolivar at the Deportivo Cali Stadium, in Cali, Colombia, Jul. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERNESTO GUZMAN

Jose Sand of Deportivo Cali celebrates after scoring a goal during the Copa Sudamericana soccer match between Deportivo Cali and Bolivar at the Deportivo Cali Stadium, in Cali, Colombia, Jul. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERNESTO GUZMAN

Deportivo Cali defeated Bolivar 4-0 Wednesday in their Copa Sudamericana second round first leg match.

The lopsided scoreline should be enough to see Cali through to the third round, although a normally challenging trip to the Bolivian capital La Paz and an altitude of 3,600 must still be overcome in the second leg.