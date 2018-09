Deportivo Cali's Andres Perez (L) vies for the ball with Liga de Quito's Jhojan Julio (R) during the second leg of their Copa Sudamerica round-of-16 clash, a match played at Deportivo Cali Stadium in Palmira, Colombia, on 19 September 2018. EPA-EFE/ERNESTO GUZMAN JR.

Deportivo Cali's Jose Sand celebrates on 19 September 2018 after his team reached the Copa Sudamerica quarter-finals with a 1-1 (3-1) victory on aggregate over Liga de Quito. EPA-EFE/ERNESTO GUZMAN JR

Deportivo Cali has advanced to the quarter-finals of the Copa Sudamericana with a 1-1 (3-1) victory on aggregate over Liga de Quito, with Colombian national team goalkeeper Camilo Vargas leading the way by stopping three attempts in the deciding penalty shootout.

The Colombian-league club came into Wednesday night's second leg at Deportivo Cali Stadium in this western city needing to score and prevent away goals after having lost the Aug. 22 opening leg 1-0 in the Ecuadorian capital.