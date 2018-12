Jose Sand from Deportivo Cali celebrates after qualifying to the quarter finals at the Monumental stadium of Palmaseca, in Cali, Colombia on Sept. 19,2018. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Guzmán Jr.

Colombian soccer club Deportivo Cali said it was unable to reach a new deal with the agent for Argentine striker Jose Sand, who will be leaving the team in 2019.

"After having several conversations with the agent of Argentine forward Jose Gustavo Sand, we could not reach an agreement and his contract was not renewed," the club said in a statement.