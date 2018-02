Deportivo's head coach Cristobal Parralo reacts during a Spanish league La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Deportivo at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Jan. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Juan Carlos Hidalgo

Deportivo de La Coruña on Sunday announced the dismissal of its head coach, Cristobal Parralo, who took charge of the La Liga side's first team at the end of October.

Deportivo said in a statement on its official website that the club's board of directors had decided to let go of the Spanish coach, who succeeded his compatriot Pepe Mel.