Deportivo Lara's Helbert Soto (R) vies for the ball with Millonarios' Jhon Duque (L) during the Copa Libertadores soccer match between Deportivo Lara of Venezuela and Millonarios of Colombia at Metropolitano stadium in Barquisimeto, Venezuela, 24 April 2018. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL GUTIERREZ

Deportivo Lara's Carlos Sierra (R) scores against Millonarios' goalkeeper Wuilker Farinez during the Copa Libertadores soccer match between Deportivo Lara of Venezuela and Millonarios of Colombia at Metropolitano stadium in Barquisimeto, Venezuela, 24 April 2018. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL GUTIERREZ

Deportivo Lara's Ricardo Andreutti (L) vies for the ball with Millonarios' Eliser Quinones (R) during the Copa Libertadores soccer match between Deportivo Lara of Venezuela and Millonarios of Colombia at Metropolitano stadium in Barquisimeto, Venezuela, 24 April 2018. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL GUTIERREZ

Venezuelan soccer club Deportivo Lara on Tuesday defeated the Colombian Millonarios 2-1 in the fourth round of the Copa Libertadores, with their midfielder Carlos Sierra Lopez, from Colombia, scoring a brace, which revived the team's ranking in Group G.

Sierra took advantage of a subtle pass and forwarded into the Millonarios box in the tenth minute and increased his goalscoring share in the 28th minute by nailing a penalty on Ramirez, one of the game's most outstanding players.