Deportivo's Francisco Moreno 'Juanfran' (R) vies for the ball with Las Palmas' Alen Halilovic (L) during the Spanish Primera Division Liga soccer match between Deportivo de La Coruna and UD Las Palmas at Riazor Stadium in La Coruna, Spain, Mar 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/Cabalar

(L-R) Deportivo's players Raul Abentosa, Sidnei Rachel and Guilherme react during the Spanish Primera Division Liga soccer match between Deportivo de La Coruna and UD Las Palmas at Riazor Stadium in La Coruna, Spain, Mar 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/Cabalar

Deportivo's Sidnei Rechel (L), vies for the ball with Las Palmas' Jonathan Calleri (R) during the Spanish Primera Division Liga soccer match between Deportivo de La Coruna and UD Las Palmas at Riazor Stadium in La Coruna, Spain, Mar 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/Cabalar

Las Palmas and Deportivo de La Coruña on Saturday continued their residency in the relegation zone of La Liga after tying 1-1 in the 29th week of the Spanish league.

Las Palmas scored its only goal just three minutes into the match thanks to Alen Halilovic, but Deportivo center-back Raul Albentosa equalized in the 22nd minute.