Las Palmas' forward Jonathan Calleri (R) in action against Getafe's defender Vitorino Antunes (L) during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between UD Las Palmas and Getafe CF at Gran Canaria stadium in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Spain, on May 06, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ANGEL MEDINA G.

Deportivo Alaves confirmed Wednesday that Argentine forward Jonathan Calleri has joined the La Liga side from Deportivo Maldonado on loan for one season.

The 24-year-old forward began his career in the Argentine league at Club Atletico All Boys, where he made his debut in 2013.