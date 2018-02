Deportivo's Pedro Mosquera (R) vies for the ball with Villareal's Rodrigo during the Spanish Primera Division league soccer match between Villareal and Deportivo La Coruna in Villareal, Spain, on Jan. 07, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/Domenech Castello

Deportivo midfielder Pedro Mosquera returned to group training on Tuesday as he continued to recover from a leg injury suffered Jan. 21 against Real Madrid.

The Spaniard missed Depor's La Liga matches against Levante and Real Sociedad and is working to get back in form in time for the Feb. 12 clash with Real Betis.