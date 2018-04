Deportivo La Coruña forward Adrian Gonzalez celebrates after scoring the third goal against Malaga during the La Liga match at Riazor stadium, in A Coruña, Spain, April 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/Cabalar

Malaga's Morocan forward Youssef En-Nesyri (R) reacts in presence of goalkeeper Ruben Martinez (L) of Deportivo La Coruña at the end of the La Liga match at Riazor stadium, in A Coruña, Spain, April 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/Cabalar

Deportivo La Coruña's forward Lucas Perez (L) and Malaga's defender Miguel Torres (R) in action during their La Liga match at Riazor stadium, in A Coruña, Spain, April 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/Cabalar

Deportivo La Coruña's forward Lucas Perez celebrates after scoring a goal against Malaga during the La Liga match at Riazor stadium, in A Coruña, Spain, April 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/Cabalar

Deportivo La Coruña players celebrate after defeating Malaga at the end of the La Liga match at Riazor stadium, in A Coruña, Spain, April 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/Cabalar

Adrian Lopez had a brace here Friday to lead Deportivo 3-2 over Malaga in a battle between teams facing relegation from La Liga.

For Depor, the outcome offers a ray of hope, though they remain in the 18th spot, five points from safety with only seven matches still to play.