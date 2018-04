Washington Wizards guard Ty Lawson (L) throws to the basket as Toronto Raptors guard Delon Wright (R) defends during the fourth quarter of game two in their NBA Eastern Conference First Round basketball playoff game in Toronto, Canada, Apr. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/WARREN TODA

Washington Wizards forward Kelly Oubre Jr. (L) dunks the ball between Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (back) and center Jakob Poeltl of Austria (R) during the second quarter of game two in their NBA Eastern Conference First Round basketball playoff game in Toronto, Canada, Apr. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/WARREN TODA

Washington Wizards guard John Wall (top, L) and Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry (top, R) watch as Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan (C) throws to the basket over Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (bottom) during the fourth quarter of game two in their NBA Eastern Conference First Round basketball playoff game in Toronto, Canada, Apr. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/WARREN TODA

DeMar DeRozan scored 37 points as he led the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday to victory over the Washington Wizards 130-119 in game two of the first round the Eastern Conference playoffs.

On a record breaking night for Toronto, DeRozan equalled his best ever points haul in a playoff game as his team took a 2-0 series lead, a franchise first.